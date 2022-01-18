© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia.png
Marginalia

Antoine Wilson on 'Mouth to Mouth' and the stakes (steaks?) involved in saving a life

Published January 18, 2022 at 7:39 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
AntoineWilson_c_NoahStone.png
Noah Stone
/
courtesy photo
Antoine Wilson, author of the book "Mouth to Mouth"

A chance encounter in an airport leads to a reunion of college friends, and a flight delay leads to an airport lounge confession of the secrets behind a rise to power. Hailed as Highsmithian, propulsive, and spellbinding, Antoine Wilson’s Mouth to Mouth is a look at the stakes involved in saving another person’s life. I recently spoke with Antoine Wilson about his new novel. Here’s our conversation.

9781982181802_mouth to mouth.jpeg

Mouth to Mouth by Antoine Wilson was published by Avid Reader Press.

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.

Tags

MarginaliaCommentarybooksArts and Culturepodcasts
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong. You can also find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay