Verghese on 'The Covenant of Water' and the partnership between writer and reader

I’ve been waiting to talk with Abraham Verghese for ten years. His 2009 novel, Cutting for Stone, is one of my favorite books of all time and I leapt at the chance to speak with him about his newest book, The Covenant of Water.

The epic novel incorporates deep family secrets, colonialism and caste structures, and expertly weaves his own medical background into the narrative.

Abraham Verghese spoke with me about crafting this impressive novel, the partnership between writer and reader, and more. I’m Beth Golay. From KMUW Studios, part of the NPR Podcast Network, this is Marginalia.

-

The Covenant of Water was published by Grove Press.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

