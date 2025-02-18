© 2025 KMUW
Marginalia

Eric Puchner on his new novel, 'Dream State'

By Beth Golay
Published February 18, 2025 at 10:26 AM CST
Eric Puchner is the author of "Dream State."

Eric Puchner’s second novel, Dream State, is a character driven story that spans multiple generations, beginning with the wedding of Cece and Garrett.

The epic follows the course of their lives, but also imagines a not so distant future in which climate change directly affects the American landscape as we know it.

-

Dream State was published by Doubleday.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
Beth Golay - host

Marginalia podcastsArts and Culturebooksreading
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
