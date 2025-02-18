Eric Puchner on his new novel, 'Dream State'

Eric Puchner’s second novel, Dream State, is a character driven story that spans multiple generations, beginning with the wedding of Cece and Garrett.

The epic follows the course of their lives, but also imagines a not so distant future in which climate change directly affects the American landscape as we know it.

Dream State was published by Doubleday.

