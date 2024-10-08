Ruta Sepetys and Steve Sheinkin on their new book for young readers, 'The Bletchley Riddle'

A new book for young readers takes a deep dive into Bletchley Park, the British codebreaking factory in World War II.

Set in the summer of 1940, this fast-paced, historical adventure follows two siblings as they try to unravel a mystery surrounding their mother’s death.

Written as a collaboration between Ruta Sepetys and Steve Sheinkin, these authors of historical fiction and nonfiction play up each other’s strengths while shining a light on a little-known part of history.

I recently spoke with Sepetys and Sheinkin about the book and their first collaboration with each other.

The Bletchley Riddle was published by Viking Books for Young Readers.

