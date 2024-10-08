© 2024 KMUW
Marginalia

Ruta Sepetys and Steve Sheinkin on their new book for young readers, 'The Bletchley Riddle'

By Beth Golay
Published October 8, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ruta Sepetys and Steve Sheinkin are the authors of 'The Bletchley Riddle'
Andrew Pociask
Ruta Sepetys and Steve Sheinkin are the authors of 'The Bletchley Riddle'

A new book for young readers takes a deep dive into Bletchley Park, the British codebreaking factory in World War II.

Set in the summer of 1940, this fast-paced, historical adventure follows two siblings as they try to unravel a mystery surrounding their mother’s death.

Written as a collaboration between Ruta Sepetys and Steve Sheinkin, these authors of historical fiction and nonfiction play up each other’s strengths while shining a light on a little-known part of history.

I recently spoke with Sepetys and Sheinkin about the book and their first collaboration with each other.

-

The Bletchley Riddle was published by Viking Books for Young Readers.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
