© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Book Review

With ‘Three Days in June,’ Anne Tyler gives us more characters to love and root for

By Suzanne Perez
Published February 17, 2025 at 10:39 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Author Anne Tyler has just released her 25th work of fiction, "Three Days in June."
Penguin Random House
/
Courtesy photo
Author Anne Tyler has just released her 25th work of fiction, "Three Days in June."

Anne Tyler’s latest novel centers on what its title suggests — Three Days in June — but it’s really a weighty and more long-term look at love, heartbreak, marriage and family life.

Our main character, Gail Blaine, is a socially awkward sixty-something mom who unexpectedly loses her job as the assistant headmistress of a private school after her boss points out Gail’s lack of people skills. When she heads home to prepare for her daughter’s wedding rehearsal dinner, Gail’s met by her ex-husband, Max, who expects to stay at her house for the weekend. He’s brought along a foster cat, and it turns out the soon-to-be-son-in-law is deathly allergic.

The novel unfolds with Tyler’s signature wit and flair for dialogue. Gail’s prickly nature evokes characters like Eleanor Oliphant or maybe even Andy Rooney — she doesn’t suffer fools, but she also wonders if she’s the one who just doesn’t get it.

“Someday I’d like to be given credit,” Gail says at one point, “for all the times I have not said something that I could have said.”

When daughter Debbie shares a secret she has learned about her husband-to-be, it briefly throws the wedding into question and stirs up issues from the family’s past.

This is a slight little novel — about 170 pages — but Tyler paces it perfectly. We experience the day before, day of, and day after Debbie’s wedding, with all their awkward and nostalgic moments. And though it’s only slightly longer than a short story, the novel reflects Tyler’s Pulitzer Prize-winning style and her ability to create authentic characters.

Three Days in June is novel No. 25 for Anne Tyler. And whether you’re a longtime fan or just dipping into her work, this one illustrates why she’s an American treasure.

Tags
Book Review CommentaryArts and Culturebooksreading
Suzanne Perez
Suzanne Perez is a longtime journalist covering education and general news for KMUW and the Kansas News Service. Suzanne reviews new books for KMUW and is the co-host with Beth Golay of the Books & Whatnot podcast. Follow her on Twitter @SuzPerezICT.
See stories by Suzanne Perez