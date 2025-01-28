© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia

Lola Kirke on her new book, 'Wild West Village'

By Beth Golay
Published January 28, 2025 at 6:46 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Lola Kirke is the author of "Wild West Village."
Ohad Kab
/
Simon & Schuster
Lola Kirke is the author of "Wild West Village."

Lola Kirke grew up feeling like an outsider in her larger than life family full of creatives.

Her new memoir, which is specifically labeled as “not a memoir,” is titled Wild West Village. In it she details some of the memories that made her into the woman she is today - an actress and country music singer.

I spoke with Lola about growing up in this unique family and how they continue to play a role in her life.

-

Wild West Village was published by Simon and Schuster.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
Beth Golay - host

Tags
Marginalia podcastsArts and Culturebooksreading
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
See stories by Beth Golay