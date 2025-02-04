© 2025 KMUW
Marginalia

Mischa Berlinski on Shakespeare, actors and 'Mona Acts Out'

By Beth Golay
Published February 4, 2025 at 5:30 PM CST
Mischa Berlinski is the author of "Mona Acts Out."

In his new novel, Mona Acts Out, Mischa Berlinski explores the world of Shakespearean actors in New York City, during a period before and after the #MeToo movement.

The present story takes place on one Thanksgiving Day, while the past story floats in through conversation and rumination, offering different world views on a particular time and place. I recently spoke with Mischa Berlinski about his love of Shakespeare and how the #MeToo movement affected the characters in his novel.

Mona Acts Out by Mischa Berlinski was published by Liveright.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
Beth Golay - host

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
