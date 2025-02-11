© 2025 KMUW
Marginalia

Tova Mirvis on her new novel, 'We Would Never'

By Beth Golay
Published February 11, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
Tova Miris is the author of "We Would Never."
After suffering through her own contentious divorce, Tova Mirvis discovered a true crime story that sparked her imagination, the story of a Florida murder that could have been the result of a contentious divorce.

That spark turned into We Would Never, a murder mystery about a family who would do anything to protect its members, no matter the cost. I spoke with Tova Mirvis We Would Never, especially about complicated family dynamics and the complicated plot of this book.

-

We Would Never was published by Avid Reader Press.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
Beth Golay - host

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
