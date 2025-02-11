Tova Mirvis on her new novel, 'We Would Never'

After suffering through her own contentious divorce, Tova Mirvis discovered a true crime story that sparked her imagination, the story of a Florida murder that could have been the result of a contentious divorce.

That spark turned into We Would Never, a murder mystery about a family who would do anything to protect its members, no matter the cost. I spoke with Tova Mirvis We Would Never, especially about complicated family dynamics and the complicated plot of this book.

We Would Never was published by Avid Reader Press.

