Books & Whatnot

The *best* season to read (for Suzanne)

By Beth Golay,
Suzanne Perez
Published October 31, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT
Suzanne Perez
/
KMUW
Suzanne Perez's creepiest bookshelf

There’s a chill in the air, and that makes for perfect reading weather. In this episode of Books & Whatnot Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez talk about how they approach fall reading season, and the atmospheric books they’re looking forward to this year.

Books & Whatnot is produced by KMUW and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Books (and whatnot) discussed in this episode:

  • Wellness by Nathan Hill
  • The Nix by Nathan Hill
  • The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese
  • Finding Me by Viola Davis
  • Fences by August Wilson
  • We’re Safe When We’re Alone by Nghiem Tran
  • We Have Always Lived in the Castle by Shirley Jackson
  • The Trap by Catherine Ryan Howard
  • The Quiet Tenant by Clémence Michallon 
  • Differ We Must: How Lincoln Succeeded in a Divided America by Steve Inskeep
  • The Wager by David Grann
  • Land of Milk and Honey by C Pam Zhang
  • How Much of These Hills Is Gold by C Pam Zhang
  • Family Meal by Bryan Washington
  • Memorial by Bryan Washington
  • Whalefall by Daniel Kraus
  • Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky
  • The Martian by Andy Weir
  • 127 Hours: Between a Rock and a Hard Place by Aron Ralston
  • The Living Dead by George A. Romero and Daniel Kraus
  • One Woman Show by Christine Coulson (interview and review)
  • How to Sell a Haunted House by Grady Hendrix (review and interview)
  • The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires by Grady Hendrix
  • Holly by Stephen King
  • Matrix by Lauren Groff
  • Fates and Furies by Lauren Groff
  • Florida by Lauren Groff
  • The Vaster Wilds by Lauren Groff
  • Let Us Descend by Jesmyn Ward
  • Salvage the Bones by Jesmyn Ward
  • Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward
  • Rouge by Mona Awad 
  • Bunny by Mona Awad
  • Day by Michael Cunningham
  • The Fraud by Zadie Smith
  • Book of Goose by Yiyun Li
  • Wednesday’s Child: Stories by Yiyun Li
  • Roman Stories by Jhumpa Lahiri
  • The Namesake by Jhumpa Lahiri
  • Interpreter of Maladies by Jhumpa Lahiri
  • Absolution by Alice McDermott 
  • The Ninth Hour Alice McDermott
  • Someone by Alice McDermott
  • Charming Billy by Alice McDermott
  • The Power by Naomi Alderman
  • The Future by Naomi Alderman
  • The Friend by Sigrid Nunez
  • The Vulnerables by Sigrid Nunez
  • Foster by Claire
  • So Late in the Day: Stories of Women and Men by Claire Keegan
  • My Name Is Barbra by Barbra Streisand
  • The Woman in Me by Britney Spears
  • Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson
  • Madonna: A Rebel Life by Mary Gabriel
  • Worthy by Jada Pinkett Smith
  • The Overstory by Richard Powers
  • The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern
  • If We Were Villains by M.L. Rio
  • Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer
  • The Secret History by Donna Tart
  • Rebecca by Daphne du Maurier
  • Shadow of the Wind by Carlos Ruiz Zafon
  • West Elm chenille throw blanket
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
Suzanne Perez
Suzanne Perez is a longtime journalist covering education and general news for KMUW and the Kansas News Service. Suzanne reviews new books for KMUW and is the co-host with Beth Golay of the Books & Whatnot podcast. Follow her on Twitter @SuzPerezICT.
