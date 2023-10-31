The *best* season to read (for Suzanne)
There’s a chill in the air, and that makes for perfect reading weather. In this episode of Books & Whatnot Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez talk about how they approach fall reading season, and the atmospheric books they’re looking forward to this year.
Books & Whatnot is produced by KMUW and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.
Books (and whatnot) discussed in this episode:
- Wellness by Nathan Hill
- The Nix by Nathan Hill
- The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese
- Finding Me by Viola Davis
- Fences by August Wilson
- We’re Safe When We’re Alone by Nghiem Tran
- We Have Always Lived in the Castle by Shirley Jackson
- The Trap by Catherine Ryan Howard
- The Quiet Tenant by Clémence Michallon
- Differ We Must: How Lincoln Succeeded in a Divided America by Steve Inskeep
- The Wager by David Grann
- Land of Milk and Honey by C Pam Zhang
- How Much of These Hills Is Gold by C Pam Zhang
- Family Meal by Bryan Washington
- Memorial by Bryan Washington
- Whalefall by Daniel Kraus
- Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky
- The Martian by Andy Weir
- 127 Hours: Between a Rock and a Hard Place by Aron Ralston
- The Living Dead by George A. Romero and Daniel Kraus
- One Woman Show by Christine Coulson (interview and review)
- How to Sell a Haunted House by Grady Hendrix (review and interview)
- The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires by Grady Hendrix
- Holly by Stephen King
- Matrix by Lauren Groff
- Fates and Furies by Lauren Groff
- Florida by Lauren Groff
- The Vaster Wilds by Lauren Groff
- Let Us Descend by Jesmyn Ward
- Salvage the Bones by Jesmyn Ward
- Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward
- Rouge by Mona Awad
- Bunny by Mona Awad
- Day by Michael Cunningham
- The Fraud by Zadie Smith
- Book of Goose by Yiyun Li
- Wednesday’s Child: Stories by Yiyun Li
- Roman Stories by Jhumpa Lahiri
- The Namesake by Jhumpa Lahiri
- Interpreter of Maladies by Jhumpa Lahiri
- Absolution by Alice McDermott
- The Ninth Hour Alice McDermott
- Someone by Alice McDermott
- Charming Billy by Alice McDermott
- The Power by Naomi Alderman
- The Future by Naomi Alderman
- The Friend by Sigrid Nunez
- The Vulnerables by Sigrid Nunez
- Foster by Claire
- So Late in the Day: Stories of Women and Men by Claire Keegan
- My Name Is Barbra by Barbra Streisand
- The Woman in Me by Britney Spears
- Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson
- Madonna: A Rebel Life by Mary Gabriel
- Worthy by Jada Pinkett Smith
- The Overstory by Richard Powers
- The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern
- If We Were Villains by M.L. Rio
- Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer
- The Secret History by Donna Tart
- Rebecca by Daphne du Maurier
- Shadow of the Wind by Carlos Ruiz Zafon
- West Elm chenille throw blanket