© 2021 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia.png
Marginalia

Marginalia: Lauren Groff on 'Matrix'

Published September 21, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
LaurenGroff_c_EliSinkus.png
Eli Sinkus
/
Lauren Groff

Lauren Groff is the author of 6 books. Two of those books —Florida and Fates & Furies—have been National Book Award finalists. And her latest novel—Matrix—has joined their ranks, as it was just revealed on this years National Book Award longlist.

The term “matrix” originates in the Latin mater, meaning "mother." And Lauren Groff’s novel Matrix features a fictional reimagining of a matrix, Marie de France, the abbess, or mother of an abbey. I recently spoke with Lauren Groff about Marie de France, about the many definitions of the word matrix, and about so much more. Here’s our conversation.

That was Lauren Groff, author of Matrix, which was published by Riverhead Books.

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.

Marginalia
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong. You can also find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay