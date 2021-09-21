Marginalia: Lauren Groff on 'Matrix'

Lauren Groff is the author of 6 books. Two of those books —Florida and Fates & Furies—have been National Book Award finalists. And her latest novel—Matrix—has joined their ranks, as it was just revealed on this years National Book Award longlist.

The term “matrix” originates in the Latin mater, meaning "mother." And Lauren Groff’s novel Matrix features a fictional reimagining of a matrix, Marie de France, the abbess, or mother of an abbey. I recently spoke with Lauren Groff about Marie de France, about the many definitions of the word matrix, and about so much more. Here’s our conversation.

That was Lauren Groff, author of Matrix, which was published by Riverhead Books.

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers

Lu Anne Stephens - editor

Haley Crowson - producer

Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.