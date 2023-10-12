© 2023 KMUW
Marginalia

Nghiem Tran on how writing 'We're Safe When We're Alone' inspired him to reflect on his own immigration story

By Beth Golay
Published October 12, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT
Wichita, Kansas native Nghiem Tran has just released his debut novella, titled We’re Safe When We’re Alone. It follows Son and Father as they navigate a world surrounded by ghosts. Son struggles to fit in with these ghosts, electing instead to stay within the safety of the mansion he lives in, but he can’t remain in his safe haven forever.

I recently spoke with Nghiem Tran about the challenges of cultural assimilation for both himself and his characters, how he crafted the book as a fable, and how writing inspired him to reflect on his own immigration story.

We’re Safe When We’re Alone was published by Coffeehouse Press.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Haley Crowson & Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
