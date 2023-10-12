Nghiem Tran on how writing 'We're Safe When We're Alone' inspired him to reflect on his own immigration story

Wichita, Kansas native Nghiem Tran has just released his debut novella, titled We’re Safe When We’re Alone. It follows Son and Father as they navigate a world surrounded by ghosts. Son struggles to fit in with these ghosts, electing instead to stay within the safety of the mansion he lives in, but he can’t remain in his safe haven forever.

I recently spoke with Nghiem Tran about the challenges of cultural assimilation for both himself and his characters, how he crafted the book as a fable, and how writing inspired him to reflect on his own immigration story.

We’re Safe When We’re Alone was published by Coffeehouse Press.

