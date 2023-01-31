Grady Hendrix on 'How to Sell a Haunted House'
With seven works of fiction under his belt, Grady Hendrix is known exclusively as a horror writer… who includes more than a touch of humor in his work.
His latest book, How to Sell a Haunted House, features a brother and sister who have drifted apart, but are forced to reunite to settle their parents' estate. An estate which includes a bevvy of creepy dolls and puppets who show they have minds of their own.
I recently spoke with Hendrix about how this story was inspired by a trip to his mother’s home, family dynamics, and his deep horror of The Velveteen Rabbit. Here's our conversation.
How to Sell a Haunted House by Grady Hendrix was published by Berkley.
Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.
- Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
- Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
- Haley Crowson - producer
- Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
- Beth Golay - host
Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.