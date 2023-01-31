© 2023 KMUW
Marginalia

Grady Hendrix on 'How to Sell a Haunted House'

By Beth Golay
Published January 31, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST
Grady Hendrix is the author of "How to Sell a Haunted House"

With seven works of fiction under his belt, Grady Hendrix is known exclusively as a horror writer… who includes more than a touch of humor in his work.

His latest book, How to Sell a Haunted House, features a brother and sister who have drifted apart, but are forced to reunite to settle their parents' estate. An estate which includes a bevvy of creepy dolls and puppets who show they have minds of their own.

I recently spoke with Hendrix about how this story was inspired by a trip to his mother’s home, family dynamics, and his deep horror of The Velveteen Rabbit. Here's our conversation.

How to Sell a Haunted House by Grady Hendrix was published by Berkley.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
