Grady Hendrix on 'How to Sell a Haunted House'

With seven works of fiction under his belt, Grady Hendrix is known exclusively as a horror writer… who includes more than a touch of humor in his work.

His latest book, How to Sell a Haunted House, features a brother and sister who have drifted apart, but are forced to reunite to settle their parents' estate. An estate which includes a bevvy of creepy dolls and puppets who show they have minds of their own.

I recently spoke with Hendrix about how this story was inspired by a trip to his mother’s home, family dynamics, and his deep horror of The Velveteen Rabbit. Here's our conversation.

-

How to Sell a Haunted House by Grady Hendrix was published by Berkley.

