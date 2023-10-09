With ‘How to Sell a Haunted House,’ Grady Hendrix offers creepy, funny fall reading

Grady Hendrix, the modern king of comedic horror, released his latest book way back in January. I bought it then but set it aside to read during spooky-reading season, and that time is now.

In “How to Sell a Haunted House,” Louise learns her parents have died, so she travels back home to Charleston to attend the funeral and settle the estate. She dreads reconnecting with her estranged brother, Mark, but before long the two find themselves trying to clear out their childhood home so they can put it on the market.

This home, though, as they used to say in the South, is a bit touched. For one thing, it’s stuffed to the rafters with dolls and puppets, evidence of their mother’s lifelong obsession and her work with a Christian puppet ministry. And if you’re familiar at all with Grady Hendrix, you know these playthings are probably not the snuggling type.

As he did so splendidly in “The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires,” Hendrix riffs on traditional horror tropes and somehow manages to have you creeped out one minute and laughing the next. As evil puppets come to life, the author also explores family dynamics and the complications of death, grief, and sibling bonds. It’s even poignant at times. Along with jump scares and gore, he gives us church potlucks and taxidermied squirrels. And after one especially terrifying scene, he even illustrates the restorative power of a late-night Waffle House run.

I’ll say it again: These books aren’t for everyone. But if you like a little spooky, suspenseful, spine-tingley reading this time of year, “How to Sell a Haunted House” is a great one to add to your October stack.