Marginalia

Author Clémence Michallon on her thriller 'The Quiet Tenant'

By Beth Golay
Published June 20, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT
Clémence Michallon is the author of "The Quiet Tenant"
French journalist and author Clémence Michallon’s debut novel in English is titled The Quiet Tenant, and it follows a woman who is a hidden captive, kept in a shed at a serial killer’s house.

When the killer has to move, he brings his captive to live with him and his daughter, assuming that she is too brainwashed to consider escape.

I recently spoke with Clémence Michallon about her interest in serial killers, the complexities of her narrative point of view and structure, and how her journalism experience helped with her writing process.

The Quiet Tenant was published by Knopf.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
