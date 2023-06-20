Author Clémence Michallon on her thriller 'The Quiet Tenant'

French journalist and author Clémence Michallon’s debut novel in English is titled The Quiet Tenant, and it follows a woman who is a hidden captive, kept in a shed at a serial killer’s house.

When the killer has to move, he brings his captive to live with him and his daughter, assuming that she is too brainwashed to consider escape.

I recently spoke with Clémence Michallon about her interest in serial killers, the complexities of her narrative point of view and structure, and how her journalism experience helped with her writing process.

