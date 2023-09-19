Nathan Hill on 'Wellness'

If you’ve listened to Marginalia for a while, you’ll remember our conversation with Nathan Hill, for his debut novel, The Nix. In a review for NPR, Jason Sheehan predicted this about Hill: “He's gonna be famous. This is just the start.”

Now Nathan Hill has penned a sophomore novel titled Wellness, which follows Jack and Elizabeth from their early pre-internet meeting through years into their marriage, as the central tension in the novel seems to be the friction between stability and change: in a marriage, in a neighborhood, even in one's self. I recently spoke with Nathan Hill about this and so much more.

-

Wellness by Nathan Hill was published by Knopf.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

