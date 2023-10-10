© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia

Bryan Washington on grief and how relationships evolve in 'Family Meal'

By Beth Golay
Published October 10, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Bryan Washington is the author of "Family Meal"
Louis Do
Bryan Washington is the author of "Family Meal"

Bryan Washington made a splash with his 2020 debut novel, Memorial, which posed some deep yet unanswerable questions about how to navigate relationships with those who are closest to us.

His new book, Family Meal, offers some similarly challenging questions about how relationships evolve over time and how we process grief.

I recently spoke with Bryan Washington about the ways he captures three distinct voices on the page, how his characters navigate their queer identities, and much more.

-

Family Meal was published by Riverhead.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Haley Crowson & Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Tags
Marginalia CommentaryArts and Culturebooksreading
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay