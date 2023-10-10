Bryan Washington on grief and how relationships evolve in 'Family Meal'

Bryan Washington made a splash with his 2020 debut novel, Memorial, which posed some deep yet unanswerable questions about how to navigate relationships with those who are closest to us.

His new book, Family Meal, offers some similarly challenging questions about how relationships evolve over time and how we process grief.

I recently spoke with Bryan Washington about the ways he captures three distinct voices on the page, how his characters navigate their queer identities, and much more.

-

Family Meal was published by Riverhead.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.