Steve Inskeep on 'Differ We Must: How Lincoln Succeeded in a Divided America'

It’s been a busy year for NPR personalities. In the last few months I’ve spoken with two hosts of All Things Considered and I’m back with the host of Morning Edition, Steve Inskeep.

Throughout the course of his 27-year career at NPR, he’s interviewed numerous congressional leaders and presidents, so it might not be a surprise that his newest book focuses on one of America’s most famous and revered presidents—Abraham Lincoln.

I recently spoke with Steve Inskeep about Lincoln’s challenge to unite a divided country and the lessons we can learn for today.

-

Differ We Must: How Lincoln Succeed in a Divided America was published by Penguin Press.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

