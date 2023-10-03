© 2023 KMUW
Marginalia

Steve Inskeep on 'Differ We Must: How Lincoln Succeeded in a Divided America'

By Beth Golay
Published October 3, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT
Steve Inskeep is the host of NPR's 'Morning Edition' and the author of 'Differ We Must: How Lincoln Succeeded in a Divided America'
Mike Morgan
/
NPR
It’s been a busy year for NPR personalities. In the last few months I’ve spoken with two hosts of All Things Considered and I’m back with the host of Morning Edition, Steve Inskeep.

Throughout the course of his 27-year career at NPR, he’s interviewed numerous congressional leaders and presidents, so it might not be a surprise that his newest book focuses on one of America’s most famous and revered presidents—Abraham Lincoln.

I recently spoke with Steve Inskeep about Lincoln’s challenge to unite a divided country and the lessons we can learn for today.

-

Differ We Must: How Lincoln Succeed in a Divided America was published by Penguin Press.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Haley Crowson & Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Marginalia CommentaryArts and Culturebooksreading
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
