Marginalia

Christine Coulson on the unique narrative structure in 'One Woman Show'

By Beth Golay
Published October 17, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT
Taylor Jewell
Christine Coulson has worked as a writer for the Metropolitan Museum of Art for 25 years. She took her years of experience and turned them into a different form of art: the novel.

Her latest, titled One Woman Show, follows the almost century-long life of Kitty Whitaker, a well-to-do twentieth century woman. What makes this novel singular, though, is its form. We see this life lived through moments in time, captured in 75 words or less… all in the form of art museum wall labels.

On today’s episode, I speak with Christine Coulson about One Woman Show.
One Woman Show was published by Avid Reader Press.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Haley Crowson & Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
