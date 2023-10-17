Christine Coulson on the unique narrative structure in 'One Woman Show'

Christine Coulson has worked as a writer for the Metropolitan Museum of Art for 25 years. She took her years of experience and turned them into a different form of art: the novel.

Her latest, titled One Woman Show, follows the almost century-long life of Kitty Whitaker, a well-to-do twentieth century woman. What makes this novel singular, though, is its form. We see this life lived through moments in time, captured in 75 words or less… all in the form of art museum wall labels.

On today’s episode, I speak with Christine Coulson about One Woman Show.

