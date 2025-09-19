Vacant Wichita buildings are getting delicious new uses

The past couple of weeks in Wichita have been filled with news about vacant buildings that are about to come back to life as food businesses.

One is the old Magic Wok building at 6506 W. Central. Its most recent tenant, Fusion Restaurant and Catering, closed earlier this year. But soon, the space will become the new home of Italian restaurant Bella Vita Bistro. Owner Lory Wooley closed Bella Vita at its original West Street address in late August but surprised fans when she recently announced that she’d reopen it in the new west-side spot. She’s hoping to have Bella Vita reopened in October.

Then there’s the old Nomar Theatre building near 21 and Market. It’s been vacant and deteriorating since the mid-1980s. But nonprofit group Empower now owns the theater and is preparing to turn it into part of a big new food hall project. Empower plans to connect the theater to the aging building to its north. That building will be transformed into a place where several food vendors can prepare and serve their dishes. The theater will be remodeled to provide seating and a place for live entertainment. Empower hopes to have the food hall open in a little more than a year.

Finally, the old IHOP building near 37th and Rock that has been vacant since 2022 will become the site of a new coffee shop. The owner of Wichita’s several 7 Brew coffee shops plans to tear the old building down then use the land for another 7 Brew. He’s still waiting for the deal to be finalized. If it is, the shop should be operating by spring.

