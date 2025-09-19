Into Music: Teague Cullen

Teague Cullen has led the experimental folk project Foot Ox since 2007, creating music that at times feels at once hallucinatory, mirage-like and yet hyper-real. Growing up in the Phoenix-Tempe music scene, Cullen bonded with contemporaries such as AJJ, Stephen Steinbrink, and Roar. The latest Foot Ox album, A Light House With Silver Dog Eyes, was produced by David J at Balboa Recording Studio in Los Angeles and features a wide range of Cullen’s friends in the cast, including Sean Bonnette and Preston Bryant (AJJ), Grant Berber (Sad Park), Lee Johnson (La Luz), Andrew Dorsett (Lake), Jim Rhian (Pigeon Pit, pedal steel), and Miriam Hacksaw (fiddle).

Cullen recently discussed the making of this new album, provided insights into his artistic inspirations and how the bonds he formed in his late teens with fellow musicians continue to this day as well as a little bit about what the future might hold for Foot Ox.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme Music: Torin Andersen