Books & Whatnot

We can make *anything* a book thing

By Beth Golay,
Suzanne Perez
Published February 2, 2023 at 1:11 PM CST
Karlee Cooper
KMUW

In this episode, Books & Whatnot co-hosts Beth Golay & Suzanne Perez share their January reads, explore the Tournament of Books bracket, and share some super (bowl) reading goals.

Enjoy the show!

Books & Whatnot is produced by KMUW and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

-

Books (and whatnot) mentioned in this episode.

Books & Whatnot podcastsArts and Culturebooks
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
Suzanne Perez
Suzanne Perez is a longtime journalist covering education and general news for KMUW and the Kansas News Service. Suzanne reviews new books for KMUW and is the co-host with Beth Golay of the Books & Whatnot podcast. Follow her on Twitter @SuzPerezICT.
