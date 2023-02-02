We can make *anything* a book thing
In this episode, Books & Whatnot co-hosts Beth Golay & Suzanne Perez share their January reads, explore the Tournament of Books bracket, and share some super (bowl) reading goals.
Books (and whatnot) mentioned in this episode.
- Brotherless Night: A Novel by V.V. Ganeshananthan
- fiction/non/fiction podcast with V.V. Ganeshananthan and Whitney Terrell
- The Late Homecomer by Jean Hanff Korelitz
- The Plot by Jean Hanff Korelitz
- A Place for Us by Fatima Farheen Mirza
- The Dream Builders by Oindrila Mukherjee
- Decent People by De’Shawn Charles Winslow
- The Faraway World by Patricia Engel
- Infinite Country by Patricia Engel
- Heating & Cooling: 52 Micro-Memoirs by Beth Ann Fennelly
- From the Front Porch podcast with Annie B. Jones
- From the Front Porch Episode 408: Literary Therapy, Vol. 19
- Encyclopedia of an Ordinary Life by Amy Krouse Rosenthal
- “You May Want to Marry My Husband” by Amy Krouse Rosenthal
- How to Sell a Haunted House by Grady Hendrix
- The Final Girl Support Group by Grady Hendrix
- My Best Friend’s Exorcism by Grady Hendrix
- Sam by Allegra Goodman
- B.F.F.: A Memoir of Friendship Lost and Found by Christie Tate
- Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life by Christie Tate
- Displacement by Kiku Hughes
- Wichita Big Read (Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant? by Roz Chast)
- 2023 Tournament of Books
- Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin
- Dinosaurs by Lydia Millet
- Nightcrawling by Leila Mottley
- Mouth to Mouth by Antoine Wilson
- Mercury Pictures Presents by Anthony Marra
- Olga Dies Dreaming by Xochitl Gonzalez
- Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel
- The Passenger by Cormac McCarthy
- The Book of Goose by Yiyun Li
- The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida by Shehan Karunatilaka
- Notes on Your Sudden Disappearance by Alison Espach
- Babel, Or the Necessity of Violence: An Arcane History of the Oxford Translators’ Revolution by R.F. Kuang
- The Violin Conspiracy by Brendan Slocumb
- Manhunt by Gretchen Felker-Martin
- The Rabbit Hutch by Tess Gunty
- 2 A.M. in Little America by Ken Kalfus
- An Island by Karen Jennings
- My Volcano by John Elizabeth Stintzi
- Family Matters by Rohinton Mistry
- A Fine Balance by Rohinton Mistry
- A Really Good Day: How Microdosing Made a Mega Difference in My Mood, My Marriage and My Life by Ayelet Waldman
- “Would You Mind If I Borrowed This Book?” by Roger Rosenblatt