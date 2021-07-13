Marginalia: Grady Hendrix On 'The Final Girl Support Group'

My Best Friend’s Exorcism. The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires. Grady Hendrix has spent the last several years writing fun horror novels. But before that he was a film critic and he also is one of the founders of the New York Asian Film Festival. And way before that he wasn’t allowed to see rated-R movies. All of these elements from his past have been synergized into a new novel, The Final Girl Support Group. I recently spoke with Grady Hendrix about the book which hits shelves today.

The Final Girl Support Group by Grady Hendrix was published by Berkley.

The audiobook of “The Final Girl Support Group” was narrated by Adrienne King, the first Final Girl from the first Friday the 13th, and the clip was used with permission from Penguin Audio.

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.



Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers

Lu Anne Stephens - editor

Haley Crowson - producer

Beth Golay - editor, producer, and host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.