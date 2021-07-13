© 2021 KMUW
Marginalia

Marginalia: Grady Hendrix On 'The Final Girl Support Group'

Published July 13, 2021
My Best Friend’s Exorcism. The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires. Grady Hendrix has spent the last several years writing fun horror novels. But before that he was a film critic and he also is one of the founders of the New York Asian Film Festival. And way before that he wasn’t allowed to see rated-R movies. All of these elements from his past have been synergized into a new novel, The Final Girl Support Group. I recently spoke with Grady Hendrix about the book which hits shelves today.

The Final Girl Support Group by Grady Hendrix was published by Berkley.

The audiobook of “The Final Girl Support Group” was narrated by Adrienne King, the first Final Girl from the first Friday the 13th, and the clip was used with permission from Penguin Audio.

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Beth Golay - editor, producer, and host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong. You can also find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
