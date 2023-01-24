© 2023 KMUW
Marginalia

Patricia Engel on exploring desire, yearning and hope in 'The Faraway World'

By Beth Golay
Published January 24, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST
PatriciaEngel_c_Elliot-&-Erick-Jimenez.png
Elliot & Erick Jimenez
patriciaengel.com
Patricia Engel is the author of "The Faraway World."

Patricia Engel’s new short story collection is titled The Faraway World, a phrase that holds a personal and touching connection to her family history.

The Faraway World by Patricia Engel.jpg

Ten stories connected by common themes, the collection explores desire, yearning, and the hope that today will be better than the day before.

I recently spoke with Engel about the stories, about who tells the stories, and about how a collection comes together.

The Faraway World by Patricia Engel
was published by Avid Reader Press.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
