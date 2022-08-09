Anthony Marra on his new novel, 'Mercury Pictures Presents'

Anthony Marra’s new novel, Mercury Pictures Presents, has been an 8 year research and writing project that’s both historical fiction and period comedy.

Set in the 1940s, the book follows Maria Lagana—an associate producer of the fictional Mercury Pictures—and her professional and personal life as the United States enters World War II.

I recently spoke with Anthony Marra about the issues the world faced in the 1940s—some of the same exact issues we’re seeing today in 2022—his use of symbolism, and much more. Here’s our conversation.

Mercury Pictures Presents by Anthony Marra was published by Hogarth.

