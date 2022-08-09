© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia.png
Marginalia

Anthony Marra on his new novel, 'Mercury Pictures Presents'

Published August 9, 2022 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
AnthonyMarra_c_PaulDuda_grove.png
Paul Duda
/
courtesy photo
Anthony Marra is the author of "Mercury Pictures Presents"

Anthony Marra’s new novel, Mercury Pictures Presents, has been an 8 year research and writing project that’s both historical fiction and period comedy.

9780451495204_MercuryPicturesPresnets.jpeg

Set in the 1940s, the book follows Maria Lagana—an associate producer of the fictional Mercury Pictures—and her professional and personal life as the United States enters World War II.

I recently spoke with Anthony Marra about the issues the world faced in the 1940s—some of the same exact issues we’re seeing today in 2022—his use of symbolism, and much more. Here’s our conversation.

Mercury Pictures Presents by Anthony Marra was published by Hogarth.

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing assistant
  • Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.

Tags

Marginalia CommentaryArts and Culturebooks
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay