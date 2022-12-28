Brendan Slocumb on how fact inspired fiction in 'The Violin Conspiracy'

Brendan Slocumb is a musician, teacher, podcast host and author and his February 2022 release The Violin Conspiracy instantly hit bestseller lists. People are still raving about this one, so I lept at the opportunity to speak with Brendan about his first novel, which was recently released in paperback.

The book follows a young Black musician, Ray, who discovers his instrument, a family heirloom, is worth a fortune and is stolen just before an international classical music competition. Brendan’s own experiences with racism as a Black classical musician inspired some of the events in the book.

I recently spoke with Brendan Slocumb about the impact of racism, his writing process, and how his rigorous musical training prepared him for publishing. Here's our conversation.

The Violin Conspiracy by Brendan Slocumb was published by Vintage.

