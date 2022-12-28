© 2022 KMUW
Brendan Slocumb on how fact inspired fiction in 'The Violin Conspiracy'

By Beth Golay
Published December 28, 2022 at 12:47 PM CST
Brendan Slocumb is then author of "The Violin Conspiracy"

Brendan Slocumb is a musician, teacher, podcast host and author and his February 2022 release The Violin Conspiracy instantly hit bestseller lists. People are still raving about this one, so I lept at the opportunity to speak with Brendan about his first novel, which was recently released in paperback.

The book follows a young Black musician, Ray, who discovers his instrument, a family heirloom, is worth a fortune and is stolen just before an international classical music competition. Brendan’s own experiences with racism as a Black classical musician inspired some of the events in the book.

I recently spoke with Brendan Slocumb about the impact of racism, his writing process, and how his rigorous musical training prepared him for publishing. Here's our conversation.

-

The Violin Conspiracy by Brendan Slocumb was published by Vintage.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
