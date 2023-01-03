Author V.V. Ganeshananthan on her newest novel, 'Brotherless Night'
The Sri Lankan Civil War beginning in the 1980s serves as the backdrop of V.V. Ganeshananthan’s newest novel, Brotherless Night.
It follows 16-year-old Sashi and her family as they experience changes brought about by political unrest and violence, changes that alter the rest of their lives. Sashi aspires to be a doctor, following in her grandfather’s footsteps as a reproductive health care provider.
I recently spoke with V.V. Ganeshananthan about the importance of this care in militarized environments, how writing affects her teaching and vice versa, and much more. Here's our conversation.
Brotherless Night by V.V. Ganeshananthan was published by Random House.
Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.
- Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
- Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
- Haley Crowson - producer
- Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
- Beth Golay - host
