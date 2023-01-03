© 2023 KMUW
Marginalia

Author V.V. Ganeshananthan on her newest novel, 'Brotherless Night'

By Beth Golay
Published January 3, 2023 at 11:59 PM CST
VVGaneshananthan_c_Sophia-Mayrhofer.png
Sophia Mayrhofer
/
"Brotherless Night" author V.V. Ganeshananhtan

The Sri Lankan Civil War beginning in the 1980s serves as the backdrop of V.V. Ganeshananthan’s newest novel, Brotherless Night.

Brotherless Night.jpeg

It follows 16-year-old Sashi and her family as they experience changes brought about by political unrest and violence, changes that alter the rest of their lives. Sashi aspires to be a doctor, following in her grandfather’s footsteps as a reproductive health care provider.

I recently spoke with V.V. Ganeshananthan about the importance of this care in militarized environments, how writing affects her teaching and vice versa, and much more. Here's our conversation.

Brotherless Night by V.V. Ganeshananthan was published by Random House.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
