© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia-NPR-Network.png
Marginalia

Oindrila Mukherjee on ‘The Dream Builders’ and outside influences—past and present—on India

By Beth Golay
Published January 10, 2023 at 12:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
OindrilaMukherjee.png
Amanda Pitts
/
courtesy of Tin House
Oindrila Mukherjee is the author of 'The Dream Builders'

Told through a chorus of voices, Oindrila Mukherjee’s debut novel The Dream Builders explores the cultural impact the United States has had on India, past and present. Colonization and globalization touch the lives of each of the characters, who experience vastly different class and gender divisions. I recently spoke with Oindrila Mukherjee about how she observed American culture in India, her connections with her cast of characters, and more. I’m Beth Golay. From KMUW Studios, part of the NPR Podcast Network, this is Marginalia.

-

The Dream Builders by Oindrila Mukherjee was published by Tin House.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.

Tags
Marginalia CommentaryArts and Culturebooks
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay