Oindrila Mukherjee on ‘The Dream Builders’ and outside influences—past and present—on India

Told through a chorus of voices, Oindrila Mukherjee’s debut novel The Dream Builders explores the cultural impact the United States has had on India, past and present. Colonization and globalization touch the lives of each of the characters, who experience vastly different class and gender divisions. I recently spoke with Oindrila Mukherjee about how she observed American culture in India, her connections with her cast of characters, and more. I’m Beth Golay. From KMUW Studios, part of the NPR Podcast Network, this is Marginalia.

The Dream Builders by Oindrila Mukherjee was published by Tin House.

