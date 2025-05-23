Wichita’s Culinary Class of 2025

As Memorial Day approaches and another school year wraps up, students of all ages are marking the end of an academic chapter — from young learners like my son Arlo, heading into Pre-K, to those making big career moves or pursuing advanced degrees.

There’s something to celebrate in Wichita’s culinary world, too. NICHE — the National Institute for Culinary and Hospitality Education — is graduating its first class from its new downtown home. The school, part of WSU Tech, was founded in 2021 but moved into its permanent location in the beautifully restored Henry’s Department Store in January 2023.

Once dormant for two decades, the historic Broadway building has been transformed into a modern culinary hub, outfitted with teaching kitchens that feel like every chef’s dream.

NICHE was founded by Culinary Institute of America alumni John and Lexi Michael, who returned to Lexi’s hometown to shape the next generation of chefs. John now serves as director, with Lexi as executive chef and department chair.

NICHE offers both a one-year technical certificate and a two-year Associate of Applied Science in Culinary Arts. Among the graduates is Stephanie Kirkpatrick, our longtime front-of-house manager at Public, who’s now following her dream of becoming a pastry chef.

It’s an exciting milestone — not just for the students, but for Wichita’s growing food scene, which gains a new wave of trained talent.

With every class, NICHE continues to help shape Wichita’s culinary future — one student, one dish at a time - and maybe even... your next favorite meal.

