Fish and Chips: Pub-Style Perfection

In just a few weeks, the Easter weekend will arrive, marking the end of the 40-day period of Lent. During Lent, many Christians practice fasting or abstaining from eating meat, often on Fridays.

The history of fish and chips dates back to around 1860 in East London, when Joseph Malin, a Sephardic Jewish immigrant from Belgium, popularized the dish. Its influence spread through the mid-20th century, becoming a staple in British pub and street culture.

At our pub, we offer fish and chips on Fridays and Saturdays during Lent.

We use fresh cod, dipped in a gluten-free batter and fried to perfection. Anyone who’s been around our kitchen knows that I’m a fan of the chips—or as we call them, pub fries. We cut russet potatoes into wedges, boil, cool, and then double fry them. Once out of the fryer, they’re tossed in salt and chopped parsley. And of course, we can’t forget the hush puppies, made with blue corn from our friends at Pinole Blue here in Wichita.

Lastly, don’t forget the tartar sauce, lemon wedge and malt vinegar. Whether you observe a religious holiday or not, a fish fry is a great excuse to gather with friends and neighbors. If you’re feeling inspired to host your own, I’ve included my recipe below.

Beer Batter (for fish or veggies)

Tools Needed:

Heavy-bottom, non-reactive pot (for frying)

Whisk or electric mixer

Portion scoop or spoon

Several casserole dishes or sheet trays

Instant-read digital thermometer

Knife, fork, fish spatula, or frying wand

Cooling rack or paper towel-lined tray

Ingredients:

1 (12 oz) bottle cold light beer or gluten-free light beer or carbonated water (must be very cold!)

bottle cold light beer or gluten-free light beer or carbonated water (must be very cold!) 1 cup all-purpose flour (or gluten-free all-purpose flour)

all-purpose flour (or gluten-free all-purpose flour) 1 & 1/2 cup rice flour (plus 1 cup extra for dredging)

rice flour (plus 1 cup extra for dredging) 1/2 cup cornstarch

cornstarch 1 tablespoon baking powder

baking powder 1 teaspoon baking soda

baking soda 1 teaspoon salt

salt 1 tablespoon white vinegar

white vinegar 1 tablespoon of Old Bay seasoning(optional)



For Frying:

2 quarts neutral oil (vegetable, canola, peanut, etc.)

Method: