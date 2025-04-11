Fish and Chips: Pub-Style Perfection
In just a few weeks, the Easter weekend will arrive, marking the end of the 40-day period of Lent. During Lent, many Christians practice fasting or abstaining from eating meat, often on Fridays.
The history of fish and chips dates back to around 1860 in East London, when Joseph Malin, a Sephardic Jewish immigrant from Belgium, popularized the dish. Its influence spread through the mid-20th century, becoming a staple in British pub and street culture.
At our pub, we offer fish and chips on Fridays and Saturdays during Lent.
We use fresh cod, dipped in a gluten-free batter and fried to perfection. Anyone who’s been around our kitchen knows that I’m a fan of the chips—or as we call them, pub fries. We cut russet potatoes into wedges, boil, cool, and then double fry them. Once out of the fryer, they’re tossed in salt and chopped parsley. And of course, we can’t forget the hush puppies, made with blue corn from our friends at Pinole Blue here in Wichita.
Lastly, don’t forget the tartar sauce, lemon wedge and malt vinegar. Whether you observe a religious holiday or not, a fish fry is a great excuse to gather with friends and neighbors. If you’re feeling inspired to host your own, I’ve included my recipe below.
Beer Batter (for fish or veggies)
Tools Needed:
- Heavy-bottom, non-reactive pot (for frying)
- Whisk or electric mixer
- Portion scoop or spoon
- Several casserole dishes or sheet trays
- Instant-read digital thermometer
- Knife, fork, fish spatula, or frying wand
- Cooling rack or paper towel-lined tray
Ingredients:
- 1 (12 oz) bottle cold light beer or gluten-free light beer or carbonated water (must be very cold!)
- 1 cup all-purpose flour (or gluten-free all-purpose flour)
- 1 & 1/2 cup rice flour (plus 1 cup extra for dredging)
- 1/2 cup cornstarch
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon white vinegar
- 1 tablespoon of Old Bay seasoning(optional)
For Frying:
- 2 quarts neutral oil (vegetable, canola, peanut, etc.)
Method:
Mix Batter:
- In a large bowl, combine all dry ingredients (flours, cornstarch, baking powder, baking soda, salt).
- In a separate bowl or measuring cup, mix the cold beer or water with vinegar.
- Whisk wet into dry ingredients until smooth. Do not overmix.
- Let the batter rest in the refrigerator for 10 minutes to keep it cold.
Heat Oil:
- Fill your heavy-bottom pot with oil and heat to 350°F (177°C).
- Use a thermometer to maintain proper temperature.
- Remember: every batch of cold fish added to the oil will drop the temp, so work in small batches.
Dredge & Batter:
- Dredge your fish (or veggies) in dry rice flour to help the batter stick.
- Dip into the batter, allowing excess to drip off.
Fry:
- Carefully lower into the hot oil away from you to avoid splashing.
- Fry for 2–3 minutes per side, or until golden brown and floating.
- Flip with a fish spatula or frying wand as needed.
Drain:
- Remove from oil and let drain on a cooling rack or paper towel-lined tray.
Repeat:
Check oil temperature between batches and allow it to recover if it drops below 350°F.
Blue Corn Hush Puppies with Clams & Jalapeño
Tools Needed:
- Large mixing bowl or stand mixer
- Whisk or spoon
- Portion scoop (1.2 oz) or spoon
- Heavy-bottom pot or deep fryer
- Instant-read thermometer
- Paper towel-lined tray or plate
- Spatula or frying wand
Ingredients:
- 6 whole eggs
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 small–medium yellow onion, finely diced
- 1/4 cup chopped green onions
- 2 cups blue cornmeal
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 jalapeño, deseeded & minced
- 1/2 cup chopped clams (drained if canned)
- 1 tablespoon Tabasco (or other hot sauce)
- 1 cup roasted corn kernels (cut off the cob)
- 1/2 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1 quart (approx. 1 liter) neutral oil for frying (canola, peanut, or vegetable)
Method:
1. Mix Dry Ingredients:
In a bowl, whisk together:
- Blue cornmeal
- All-purpose flour
- Salt, pepper
- Baking powder
- Sugar
2. Combine Wet & Dry:
In a large bowl or stand mixer, add:
- Eggs (whisk lightly first)
- Add dry ingredients to eggs and mix until well incorporated.
3. Fold in the Good Stuff:
Add and mix in:
- Diced yellow onion
- Green onions
- Jalapeño
- Clams
- Roasted corn
- Tabasco sauce
- Mix until evenly combined.
- Let the batter rest for 20 minutes.
(Can be made ahead and refrigerated overnight.)
4. Fry the Hush Puppies:
- Heat oil to 325°F in a heavy pot or fryer.
Test consistency with a small scoop — fry one hush puppy.
- If it’s too dense: add a splash of water.
- If too loose: add a bit more flour.
5. Portion & Cook:
- Using a .5 oz scoop or spoon, drop hush puppies into hot oil.
- Fry 2 minutes, then gently turn.
- Fry for another 2 minutes, or until golden brown and cooked through.
6. Drain & Serve:
- Remove with a spatula or slotted spoon.
- Rest on a paper towel-lined tray to drain excess oil