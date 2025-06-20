How Nnanna Okpara is shaping Wichita’s food scene

When Nnanna Okpara launched one of Wichita’s first street food events — Taco Fest — in 2017, the response was overwhelming. It took place at Union Station downtown, and the lines stretched past barricades, spilling onto sidewalks and streets. That’s when Nnanna knew he was onto something.

Since then, Festive ICT — the company he runs with his wife, Jen — has grown, now producing more than 20 events a year across Wichita, Lawrence and Kansas City.

Nnanna was born in Nigeria and attended high school in the neighboring Republic of Benin. In 2000, he moved to Wichita to study marketing at Wichita State University. Over time, his passion for events and community grew into a full-time pursuit.

I caught up with Nnanna last week at the Somewhere Festival food pavilion, where he curated a lineup of 20 local food vendors, everything from vegan chorizo tacos at No Ragrets to soul food from Country Boy, Coney Dogs and even a fried rice dish from Rice House.

As a chef, I spend most of my time in a brick-and-mortar kitchen. So I’ve got deep respect for food vendors who take their craft to the streets. There’s less room for error — and plenty of surprise challenges. But the payoff? Huge. New customers can discover your food — and that’s thanks to promoters like Nnanna.

Curating diverse, culturally rich offerings is central to Festive ICT’s mission. Nnanna’s love for food — and for people — has built a movement — celebrating Wichita’s culture, creativity and connection. One bite at a time!

