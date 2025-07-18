What’s growing in Wichita

Last Saturday, I snuck out early — before the family was awake — to check out the Old Town Farm and Art Market. The weather was perfect, the energy was high, and the plaza was already buzzing.

Courtesy Photo Amy and Luke Snow.

I caught up with Amy and Luke Snow, who bought the market back in 2016. Since then, they’ve steadily grown both its footprint and popularity. Luke says last season saw a surge in vendor applications — so many that the market had to expand beyond the plaza and onto Mosley Street.

This year, they’ve continued to grow, now hosting more than 140 vendors. Both Amy and Luke say the most rewarding part is watching vendors develop their ideas — some even launching full-fledged businesses right from their stalls. The Snows have built something special: a sustainable model for market management that, as Luke points out, doesn’t rely on municipal funding or nonprofits, which he says can be a major challenge for other markets around the country.

The Old Town Market truly offers something for everyone: fresh produce, meats, cheeses, prepared foods, handmade jewelry, ceramics, candles, apparel, and local art. There’s even a vendor, M & M Sharpening Services, who’ll sharpen your kitchen knives and garden tools while you shop.

More than just a marketplace, it’s a community hub. Some folks come to catch up with friends, others bring their dogs for a stroll or just to stock up for the week. As Amy says, it’s all about connection — between growers and the people they feed.

The Old Town Farm and Art Market runs every Saturday through the third weekend of December.

