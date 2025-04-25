Planting seeds and making memories

Spring has officially sprung, and gardeners across Wichita are turning to the USDA Hardiness Chart to guide their planting. We’re in Zone 6, which means our growing season runs from May 1st to November 1st.

I’ve been growing vegetables for my family for over 15 years. Last season, we had such an abundance of tomatoes that we were serving them on BLTs at our restaurant well into October! While most of the garden duties fall on my shoulders, it’s also where we spend valuable family time together. During the pandemic, it became a real refuge.

This is only my second year starting plants from seed. In February, my son Theo and I planted trays indoors — including apple seeds from a snack we shared last fall. They’re now two inches tall! This season, we’re growing peppers, tomatoes, and cucumbers — our first time — hoping to pickle them after harvest.

Gardening is humbling and full of learning. If you haven’t started your seeds yet, don’t worry, you can jumpstart your garden at the Earth Day Starter Plant Sale at Firefly Farms this Sunday, April 27th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The farm's owner Leah Danner Garcia — known for her expertise in flavorful, organic tomatoes — will have a wide variety of starter plants: tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, okra, cucumbers, squash, and even edible flowers. Plus, enjoy live music and local vendors.

So whether you (are a seasoned Gardner) have a green thumb or just looking to try out a small raised bed, this is your moment. Plant a seed, give it some love, and watch it grow.

