Cultivating community at Kangrow Farms

Saturday morning, coffee in hand, I arrived at Kangrow Hydro Farms for the Cultivate Conference. The big red barn welcomed me like an old friend — and so did Lola, one of the friendly farm dogs. Kangrow is owned by Jimmy Vo and his family. Over the past decade, I’ve visited often, and our restaurant buys a lot of what Jimmy grows. In that time, we’ve become close friends — and I can honestly say, his passion for food and community is unmatched.

Travis Russell

The Cultivate Conference was packed. There were talks, demos, a farm tour, and of course — good food. Speakers included Jessica Baughman, a biology grad student at WSU, who specializes in native plant species. Gail Fuller from Circle Seven Farms spoke passionately about permaculture and land stewardship.

Abbey Draut and Jenny Doty of K-State Extension introduced a program called Growing Growers, a seasonal apprenticeship connecting aspiring farmers with mentors — something Jimmy’s been involved with for years.

Eric Myers of Myers Mushrooms dove deep into the world of fungi. And Erin Martin, president of the Tulsa Urban Ag Coalition, emphasized food as medicine — championing access to fresh, nutritious food as a form of healthcare.

It was a day full of shared knowledge, exchanged resources, and mutual respect. Plans were made to keep the momentum going.

Kangrow has also been holding classes through aid provided by a grant from NRCS Equity in conservation Outreach — a division of the USDA. But with a funding freeze this January, that program’s future remains uncertain.

Still, the spirit of growing — food and friendships — was alive and well.



