Books & Whatnot

Love is in the air — and between the covers — at this Wichita bookstore focused on romance

By Suzanne Perez,
Beth Golay
Published February 14, 2025 at 3:06 PM CST
Jaclyn Wooten owns Blush Bookstore, a bookstore devoted entirely to romance novels.
Jaclyn Wooten owns Blush Bookstore, a store devoted entirely to romance novels.

This month's indie bookseller is Jaclyn Wooten, owner of Blush Bookstore in Wichita and Dallas. We talk with her about the increasingly popular romance genre.

Books (and whatnot) discussed in this episode:

Books & Whatnot podcastsArts and Culturebooksreading
Suzanne Perez
Suzanne Perez is a longtime journalist covering education and general news for KMUW and the Kansas News Service. Suzanne reviews new books for KMUW and is the co-host with Beth Golay of the Books & Whatnot podcast. Follow her on Twitter @SuzPerezICT.
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
