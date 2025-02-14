Love is in the air — and between the covers — at this Wichita bookstore focused on romance
This month's indie bookseller is Jaclyn Wooten, owner of Blush Bookstore in Wichita and Dallas. We talk with her about the increasingly popular romance genre.
Books (and whatnot) discussed in this episode:
- Blush Bookstore (locations in Wichita and Dallas)
- How to Draw the World: Harold and the Purple Crayon and the Making of a Children’s Classic by Philip Nel
- Harold and the Purple Crayon by Crockett Johnson
- Witchcraft for Wayward Girls by Grady Hendrix
- The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires by Grady Hendrix
- The Final Girl Support Group by Grady Hendrix
- How to Sell a Haunted House by Grady Hendrix
- Lost and Lassoed by Lyla Sage (Rebel Blue Ranch #3)
- Done and Dusted by Lyla Sage (Rebel Blue Ranch #1)
- Swift and Saddled by Lyla Sage (Rebel Blue Ranch #2)
- Mothers and Sons by Adam Haslett
- The Secret History of the Rape Kit: A True Crime Story by Pagan Kennedy
- Metal Slinger by Rachel Schneider
- Playworld by Adam Ross
- The Bookshop: A History of the American Bookstore by Evan Friss
- The Games Gods Play by Abigail Owen
- The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller
- Funny Story by Emily Henry
- Book Lovers by Emily Henry
- Happy Place by Emily Henry
- Author Ali Hazelwood
- Author Jasmine Guillory
- Thanks for Listening by Julia Whelan
- Nora Goes Off Script by Annabel Monaghan
- Throne of Glass series by Sara J. Maas
- A Court of Thorns and Roses series by Sara J. Maas
- All Fours by Miranda July
- First Time Caller by B.K. Borison
- Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
- Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros
- Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros