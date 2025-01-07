Adam Haslett on his new novel, 'Mothers and Sons'

Pulitzer Prize–finalist Adam Haslett has a new novel out today titled, Mothers and Sons. The book follows a workaholic immigration lawyer and his estranged mother, who now operates a women’s retreat.

Told through alternating perspectives, Mothers and Sons explores some heavy themes: grief, immigration, sexuality, and politics.

Adam Haslett and I spoke about these themes, the musicality of his prose and his writing process.

Mothers and Sons by Adam Haslett was published by Little, Brown.

