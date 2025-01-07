© 2025 KMUW
Marginalia

Adam Haslett on his new novel, 'Mothers and Sons'

By Beth Golay
Published January 7, 2025 at 11:22 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Adam Haslett is the author of "Mothers and Sons."
Beowulf Sheehan
Adam Haslett is the author of "Mothers and Sons."

Pulitzer Prize–finalist Adam Haslett has a new novel out today titled, Mothers and Sons. The book follows a workaholic immigration lawyer and his estranged mother, who now operates a women’s retreat.

Told through alternating perspectives, Mothers and Sons explores some heavy themes: grief, immigration, sexuality, and politics.

Adam Haslett and I spoke about these themes, the musicality of his prose and his writing process.

-

Mothers and Sons by Adam Haslett was published by Little, Brown.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
Beth Golay - host

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
