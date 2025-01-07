Adam Haslett on his new novel, 'Mothers and Sons'
Pulitzer Prize–finalist Adam Haslett has a new novel out today titled, Mothers and Sons. The book follows a workaholic immigration lawyer and his estranged mother, who now operates a women’s retreat.
Told through alternating perspectives, Mothers and Sons explores some heavy themes: grief, immigration, sexuality, and politics.
Adam Haslett and I spoke about these themes, the musicality of his prose and his writing process.
-
Mothers and Sons by Adam Haslett was published by Little, Brown.
Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.
Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
Beth Golay - host