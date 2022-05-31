Emily Henry on her next ‘beach read’ for book lovers

Author Emily Henry is no stranger to the publishing world, but the release of her seventh and most anticipated novel has been one of her greatest surprises. Book Lovers follows Nora, a work-a-holic literary agent who takes a vacation with her sister to the idyllic, fictional town of Sunshine Falls, North Carolina, but she can’t seem to escape her literary nemesis, Charlie.

I recently spoke with Emily Henry about her inspiration as well as her goal of weaving romance with more literary fiction. This episode of Marginalia features our conversation.

-

Book Lovers by Emily Henry was published by Berkley.

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.



Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers

Lu Anne Stephens - editor

Haley Crowson - producer

Karlee Cooper - marketing assistant

Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.