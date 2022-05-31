© 2022 KMUW
Marginalia

Emily Henry on her next ‘beach read’ for book lovers

Published May 31, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT
Devyn Glista
Emily Henry is the author of "Book Lovers"

Author Emily Henry is no stranger to the publishing world, but the release of her seventh and most anticipated novel has been one of her greatest surprises. Book Lovers follows Nora, a work-a-holic literary agent who takes a vacation with her sister to the idyllic, fictional town of Sunshine Falls, North Carolina, but she can’t seem to escape her literary nemesis, Charlie.

I recently spoke with Emily Henry about her inspiration as well as her goal of weaving romance with more literary fiction. This episode of Marginalia features our conversation.

-

Book Lovers by Emily Henry was published by Berkley.

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing assistant
  • Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.

Marginalia CommentaryArts and Culturebooks
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
