Marginalia

Marginalia: Jasmine Guillory on 'While We Were Dating'

Published July 21, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT
Andrea Scher
Jasmine Guillory

Jasmine Guillory is the author of six romance novels, including The Wedding Date, The Proposal, and her newest book, While We Were Dating. Her characters are known to intertwine in each other’s stories, and that is the case in While We Were Dating. In this book, her sixth, readers are reacquainted with Ben from The Wedding Party, and readers and Ben meet Anna. We follow them both while they are dating. I recently spoke with Jasmine Guillory about this new book. Here’s our conversation.

While We Were Dating by Jasmine Guillory was published by Berkley.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Beth Golay - host

