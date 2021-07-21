Marginalia: Jasmine Guillory on 'While We Were Dating'

Jasmine Guillory is the author of six romance novels, including The Wedding Date, The Proposal, and her newest book, While We Were Dating. Her characters are known to intertwine in each other’s stories, and that is the case in While We Were Dating. In this book, her sixth, readers are reacquainted with Ben from The Wedding Party, and readers and Ben meet Anna. We follow them both while they are dating. I recently spoke with Jasmine Guillory about this new book. Here’s our conversation.

While We Were Dating by Jasmine Guillory was published by Berkley.

