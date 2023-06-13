© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia

BookTok sensation Ali Hazelwood on 'Love, Theoretically'

By Beth Golay
Published June 13, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Ali Hazelwood is the author of "Love, Theoretically"
© Justin Murphy / Out of the Attic Photography
/
penguinrandomhouse.com
Ali Hazelwood is the author of "Love, Theoretically"

Ali Hazelwood is a “BookTok” sensation. Her first novel, The Love Hypothesis, was an instant hit, with its romance themes mixed with smart, science technology engineering and math - or STEM - academic settings.

Ali Hazelwood’s new novel is called Love, Theoretically, and follows an adjunct physics professor struggling to advance her career in an environment rampant with sexism. When she forms a reluctant connection with an MIT professor at a job interview, well…you can imagine what happens next.

I recently spoke with Ali Hazelwood about her experience as a neuroscientist, writing smart romances, and much more.

-

Love, Theoretically was published by Berkley.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
  • Haley Crowson & Karlee Cooper - producers
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Tags
Marginalia CommentaryArts and Culturebooks
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay