BookTok sensation Ali Hazelwood on 'Love, Theoretically'

Ali Hazelwood is a “BookTok” sensation. Her first novel, The Love Hypothesis, was an instant hit, with its romance themes mixed with smart, science technology engineering and math - or STEM - academic settings.

Ali Hazelwood’s new novel is called Love, Theoretically, and follows an adjunct physics professor struggling to advance her career in an environment rampant with sexism. When she forms a reluctant connection with an MIT professor at a job interview, well…you can imagine what happens next.

I recently spoke with Ali Hazelwood about her experience as a neuroscientist, writing smart romances, and much more.

Love, Theoretically was published by Berkley.

