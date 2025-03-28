Wichita welcomes the madness

Last week, Wichita State University hosted the opening round of the Men’s NCAA basketball tournament in downtown Wichita. This annual event spans three weekends and takes place across nine cities. Wichita was a host city in 2018 and was scheduled for 2020, but the pandemic canceled it.

The prospect of thousands of fans descending on downtown brought an electric buzz. Business owners and staff prepared for a surge in visitors and the opportunity to showcase our warm Midwestern hospitality.

Hugo Phan / KMUW Naftzger Park was filled with pep rallies and food trucks for Fan Fest.

One such business owner is Natasha Ghandi-Rue, who owns The Kitchen near Union Station. Natasha shared her pride in the experience, highlighting a collaboration with her neighbor the Depot to host the University of Missouri’s alumni — which saw 300 attendees. It was the first time they teamed up, and the event was both fun and successful.

Nearby, Naftzger Park hosted a family-friendly Fan Fest with a variety of food trucks and drink vendors, while Commerce Street came alive with stages and events outside Solly and Jude’s. Owner Alex Thomas reflected on the event’s success, noting how the area around Intrust Bank Arena flourished as a walkable entertainment district.

Hugo Phan / KMUW Commerce Street during the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

As fans packed up and left Wichita, the city was left with a post-tournament buzz. While no local teams participated this year, one thing was clear—Wichita’s Midwestern hospitality stood out. The tournament was full of wins and losses, and the city’s spirit remains strong as we "survive and advance."

