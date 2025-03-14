© 2025 KMUW
Flyover Food

A taste of collaboration

By Travis Russell
Published March 14, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
Courtesy Photos

Last Saturday, my two boys, Arlo with a Mario stuffed toy and Theo with a magic wand, hopped in the car for the grand opening of Apollo Fermentation’s new location at 150 N Cleveland, formerly the Work Room. Founded by Chris Hannemann and Emily Haltom in 2019, Apollo has relocated to a new spot.

The move gives the Hannemanns a chance to team up with Mamacitas Taquitos and Big B’s Beef, both former pop-ups or food trucks. Now they share space under one roof, working together in a co-op setup, sharing space, equipment and clientele, much like microorganisms in fermentation growing together.

When we arrived, we bumped into neighbors finishing up and grabbed their table. Theo, who typically lives on a diet of mac and cheese and chicken nuggets, suggested we try a flight of kombucha. It was a win when Theo tried kombucha for the first time and loved the root beer. We devoured our taquitos and played Jenga, where I pulled the log that toppled the tower, signaling it was time to go. As we got up, we ran into a friend and passed our table along for kombucha and a game of Apples to Apples.

We have already set a date to return next week during spring break to try Big B’s and another kombucha flight. Small businesses, like fermentation, take time and cooperation.

Travis Russell
Travis Russell is the owner and chef of the Public at the Brickyard in Wichita, Kansas. The restaurant prides itself on serving local ingredients and micro-brews to customers in historic Old Town. Russell was born and raised in Wichita, Kansas, attending Wichita North High School. He currently lives in College Hill with his wife Brooke, their sons Theo and Arlo, and their three dogs Obi, Rosie and Daisy.
