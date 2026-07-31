KMUW named Station of the Year by Kansas Association of Broadcasters

KMUW has earned 20 awards or honorable mentions in the annual Kansas Association of Broadcasters contest, including Large Market Radio Station of the Year for the 13th year in a row.

Awards were announced this week for the annual competition, which includes both commercial and public broadcasters.

KMUW's staff received nine first-place awards for news and community outreach projects, including a story on Wichita's housing crisis.

Other projects recognized by the KAB include the "Why Should I Read This?" lecture series, the Wichita's Early Edition podcast, and the Tulip Takeover in Old Town, which brought the community together to plant flowers downtown.

The station earned accolades for the following projects:

Station Excellence



First place – KMUW – Debra Fraser, General Manager



Complete newscast

First place – Wichita's Early Edition



DJ Personality Aircheck

Honorable mention – Carla Eckels, Soulsations

Editorial/Commentary

Second place – Tom Shine, One Last One Last Thing

Excellence in Diversity/Equity/Inclusion News

Excellence in Multimedia/Digital Promotional or Commercial Announcements

First place – Tulip Takeover in Old Town

Excellence in Multimedia/Digital Storytelling

News Feature

Special Program

Sports Feature

Spot News

Station promotion announcement

First place – 2025 Spelling Bee

Station promotional campaign

First place – “Why Should I Read This?” on-air feature and lecture series

Station Website