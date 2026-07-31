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KMUW named Station of the Year by Kansas Association of Broadcasters

KMUW | By KMUW News
Published July 31, 2026 at 1:53 PM CDT

Wichita's public radio station is the Large Market Radio Station of the Year for the 13th year in a row.

KMUW has earned 20 awards or honorable mentions in the annual Kansas Association of Broadcasters contest, including Large Market Radio Station of the Year for the 13th year in a row.

Awards were announced this week for the annual competition, which includes both commercial and public broadcasters.

KMUW's staff received nine first-place awards for news and community outreach projects, including a story on Wichita's housing crisis.

Other projects recognized by the KAB include the "Why Should I Read This?" lecture series, the Wichita's Early Edition podcast, and the Tulip Takeover in Old Town, which brought the community together to plant flowers downtown.

The station earned accolades for the following projects:

Station Excellence

Complete newscast

DJ Personality Aircheck

Editorial/Commentary

Excellence in Diversity/Equity/Inclusion News

Excellence in Multimedia/Digital Promotional or Commercial Announcements

Excellence in Multimedia/Digital Storytelling

News Feature

Special Program

Sports Feature

Spot News

Station promotion announcement

Station promotional campaign

Station Website
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Local NewsKansas Association of Broadcastersmedia
KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
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