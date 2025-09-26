Kansas girls pursue gridiron glory with new flag football leagues

WICHITA, Kansas — High schools in some parts of Kansas are premiering a new sport this fall.

Girls’ flag football was launched with help — and funding — from the Kansas City Chiefs flag football initiative , and schools are excited about the addition.

“It’s kind of becoming one of those up-and-coming new sports that everybody’s getting into,” said Chris Asmussen, athletic director for Wichita public schools. “It just gives another avenue for kids to participate in a sport.”

Suzanne Perez / KMUW Teams from Wichita East High and West High meet for a girls' flag football game.

On a recent evening at Wichita’s Heights High School, dozens of young women gathered on the field for the first official flag football games. The inaugural games were suspended after a few minutes because of threatening weather, but that didn’t dampen fans’ excitement.

Jessica Rogers said her daughter, Aciana, a student at Wichita South High, has wanted to play football since she was in elementary school.

“But we wouldn’t let her play with the boys,” Rogers said. “So, the opportunity came this year, and … she’s excited to play.”

It’s not often that public high schools add a whole new activity to their schedules. The Chiefs’ flag football initiative helped launch programs across Kansas by providing equipment, jerseys and funding for coaches and officials.

The new Wichita league features seven Wichita high schools, plus Maize High and Maize South. Girls’ flag football is also happening in the Kansas City area, with programs rapidly expanding in Kansas City, Kansas, and the Missouri side of the metropolitan area.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association has not sanctioned it as a full varsity sport, but this year’s pilot program could set a path for that to happen. Girls’ flag football is one of the fastest-growing youth sports in the country, and flag football will make its Olympic debut in Los Angeles in 2028.

Addison Retana grew up watching football with her dad and cheering for the San Francisco 49ers. Now she plays quarterback for Wichita’s North High School. A dedicated athlete, she opted for flag football instead of volleyball this fall.

“I’ve never been given the opportunity to be able to play football. … So now, seeing this program, it’s amazing. It’s awesome,” Retana said.

Suzanne Perez / KMUW Wichita North High coach Tate Thompson, foreground, watches a flag football game while his team waits for its matchup.

North High coach Tate Thompson says the activity is bringing girls together and building their confidence.

“We have outstanding girls — very athletic, very smart,” Thompson said. “Even if they haven’t seen too much football before, they absorb it. Girls are easier to coach than boys when it comes to stuff like that. They don’t have ego.”

Flag football rules vary depending on the league, but they generally emphasize safety, with no tackling or blocking. The field is shorter, and each team fields seven players at a time. The rules stipulate only one forward pass per play, and players can’t dive for first downs or touchdowns.

“It’s fun to watch,” said Thompson, the North High coach. “It’s kind of like watching girls’ softball compared to baseball. It’s a lot faster paced, and that makes it more entertaining … so I think that it’s going to be something that catches on quickly.”

Gearing up for a recent game at South High’s Carpenter Stadium, North High senior Marely Rivera-Olivas donned her new jersey and swiped black paint under her eyes.

“I’m pretty serious tonight. I’m ready to get this ‘W,’” she said.

South High freshman Emma Hawley plays center for Wichita’s South High. She said she didn’t know much about football before joining the team, but she’s glad she tried something new.

“A lot of girls were really excited for it at my school. I think that it’s a really good opportunity to let girls also play football, and not just let it be boys,” she said.

She said she hopes the sport continues to catch on across the state, so eventually girls can letter in flag football.

“I don’t want it to be like a one-and-done thing because I think that it’s a really amazing chance to let girls play football and try out for things that they haven’t done yet,” Hawley said. “I’m really excited to see how it goes.”

Suzanne Perez reports on education for KMUW in Wichita and the Kansas News Service.

The Kansas News Service is a collaboration of KMUW, KCUR, Kansas Public Radio and High Plains Public Radio focused on health, the social determinants of health and their connection to public policy.