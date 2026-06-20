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Marginalia

Andrew Sean Greer on 'Villa Coco' his new 'charm novel'

By Beth Golay
Published June 20, 2026 at 12:00 PM CDT
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Pulitzer Prize–winner Andrew Sean Greer is the author of a new novel, "Villa Coco."

I first became aware of author Andrew Sean Greer in 2003 with the publication of his second novel, The Confessions of Max Tivoli. That was followed by another favorite, The Story of a Marriage. And another, The Impossible Lives of Greta Wells. His fifth book, Less, won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction. And then he published Less is Lost.

His new novel, Villa Coco, is what he calls a charm novel - “a book to reread yearly as a balm to the soul.” It follows a young man, fresh out of college, who accepts a job archiving art and artifacts at a Baronessa’s villa in the Italian countryside. However, the job isn’t what he expects it to be and he finds himself among a unique cast of characters in an unforgettable season in Tuscany. I recently spoke with Andrew Sean Greer and here’s our conversation.

Villa Coco by Andrew Sean Greer was published by Doubleday.

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Books and authors mentioned by David Enyeart, manager of Next Chapter Booksellers in St. Paul, Minnesota:

  • The Dentist by Tim Sullivan 
  • Ian Rankin
  • Arnaldur Indriðason
  • Slow Horses by Mick Herron
  • Berlin Game by Len Deighton
  • Mexico Set by Len Deighton
  • London Match Len Deighton
  • A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles
  • Light Years by James Salter

And here's David & Beth's full conversation:

David Enyeart - Next Chapter Booksellers in St. Paul, Minnesota

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Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson
Producer: Haley Crowson
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Host: Beth Golay

Marginalia
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Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
See stories by Beth Golay