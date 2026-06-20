Andrew Sean Greer on 'Villa Coco' his new 'charm novel'

I first became aware of author Andrew Sean Greer in 2003 with the publication of his second novel, The Confessions of Max Tivoli. That was followed by another favorite, The Story of a Marriage. And another, The Impossible Lives of Greta Wells. His fifth book, Less, won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction. And then he published Less is Lost.

His new novel, Villa Coco, is what he calls a charm novel - “a book to reread yearly as a balm to the soul.” It follows a young man, fresh out of college, who accepts a job archiving art and artifacts at a Baronessa’s villa in the Italian countryside. However, the job isn’t what he expects it to be and he finds himself among a unique cast of characters in an unforgettable season in Tuscany. I recently spoke with Andrew Sean Greer and here’s our conversation.

Villa Coco by Andrew Sean Greer was published by Doubleday.

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Books and authors mentioned by David Enyeart, manager of Next Chapter Booksellers in St. Paul, Minnesota:



The Dentist by Tim Sullivan

by Tim Sullivan Ian Rankin

Arnaldur Indriðason

Slow Horses by Mick Herron

Berlin Game by Len Deighton

by Len Deighton Mexico Set by Len Deighton

by Len Deighton London Match Len Deighton

Len Deighton A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles

by Amor Towles Light Years by James Salter

And here's David & Beth's full conversation:

David Enyeart - Next Chapter Booksellers in St. Paul, Minnesota Listen • 18:54

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Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson

Producer: Haley Crowson

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Host: Beth Golay

