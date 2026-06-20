Andrew Sean Greer on 'Villa Coco' his new 'charm novel'
I first became aware of author Andrew Sean Greer in 2003 with the publication of his second novel, The Confessions of Max Tivoli. That was followed by another favorite, The Story of a Marriage. And another, The Impossible Lives of Greta Wells. His fifth book, Less, won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction. And then he published Less is Lost.
His new novel, Villa Coco, is what he calls a charm novel - “a book to reread yearly as a balm to the soul.” It follows a young man, fresh out of college, who accepts a job archiving art and artifacts at a Baronessa’s villa in the Italian countryside. However, the job isn’t what he expects it to be and he finds himself among a unique cast of characters in an unforgettable season in Tuscany. I recently spoke with Andrew Sean Greer and here’s our conversation.
Villa Coco by Andrew Sean Greer was published by Doubleday.
-
Books and authors mentioned by David Enyeart, manager of Next Chapter Booksellers in St. Paul, Minnesota:
- The Dentist by Tim Sullivan
- Ian Rankin
- Arnaldur Indriðason
- Slow Horses by Mick Herron
- Berlin Game by Len Deighton
- Mexico Set by Len Deighton
- London Match Len Deighton
- A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles
- Light Years by James Salter
And here's David & Beth's full conversation:
-
Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson
Producer: Haley Crowson
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Host: Beth Golay