Thursday, August 28, 2025

Kansas City based saxophonist and composer Pete Fucinaro recently issued his debut album, "Windows," a collection of compositions that he says reflects not only his love of melody but appreciation for jazz masters such as Miles Davis and Ornette Coleman. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Pete Fucinaro.

A billing error by a state contractor is forcing Kansas school districts to return millions in overpaid Medicaid funds.

The city of Wichita plans to turn the former downtown library into an events venue.

Kansas homeowners spend almost twice as much of their income on homeowner’s insurance than the average American, according to a new study.

The NFL has suspended Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice for six games over his involvement in a high-speed crash in Dallas last year.

A major development project in Park City moved forward this week.

