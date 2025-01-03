-
Jedd Beaudoin, host of Strange Currency, shares his picks for the best local and regional music of 2024.
-
Jedd Beaudoin, host of Strange Currency, shares his picks for the best live and archival releases of 2024.
-
Jedd Beaudoin, host of Strange Currency, shares his picks for the best music of 2024.
-
Chris Heim, host of Global Village, shares her picks for the best global music releases of 2024.
-
Chris Heim, host of Crossroads, shares her picks for the best blues releases of 2024.
-
Chris Heim, host of Night Train, shares her picks for the best jazz releases of 2024.