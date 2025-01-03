Strange Currency's Best Music of 2024

1. Songs of a Lost World—The Cure

2. The Best of hackedepicciotto (Live in Napoli)—hackedepicciotto

3. Ten Modern American Works Songs—St. Lenox

4. Born Horses—Mercury Rev

5. As For The Future—As For The Future

6. Further Afield--+/-

7. Bound—Luna Honey

8. Born Blessed Grateful and Alive—Yarn

9. Blue Raspberry—Katy Kirby

10. 12—White Denim

11. Being Dead—Eels

12. Viewfinder—Wendy Eisenberg

13. Manning Fireworks—MJ Lenderman

14. Night Reign—Arooj Aftab

15. Drones, Songs and Fairy Dust—Robert Poss

16. Lives Outgrown—Beth Gibbons

17. Bright Future—Adrianne Lenker

18. The Past is Still Alive—Hurray for The Riff Raff

19. Patterns in Repeat—Laura Marling

20. My Light, My Destroyer—Cassandra Jenkins

21. Nostalgia—Frankie Sunswept & The Silver Moons

22. Diamond Jubilee—Cindy Lee

23. Find Your Way—Tim Easton

24. Living Waters—E

25. Dusting For My Fingerprints—Kevin Hufnagel

