Strange Currency's Best Music of 2024
Jedd Beaudoin, host of Strange Currency, shares his picks for the best music of 2024.
1. Songs of a Lost World—The Cure
2. The Best of hackedepicciotto (Live in Napoli)—hackedepicciotto
3. Ten Modern American Works Songs—St. Lenox
4. Born Horses—Mercury Rev
5. As For The Future—As For The Future
6. Further Afield--+/-
7. Bound—Luna Honey
8. Born Blessed Grateful and Alive—Yarn
9. Blue Raspberry—Katy Kirby
10. 12—White Denim
11. Being Dead—Eels
12. Viewfinder—Wendy Eisenberg
13. Manning Fireworks—MJ Lenderman
14. Night Reign—Arooj Aftab
15. Drones, Songs and Fairy Dust—Robert Poss
16. Lives Outgrown—Beth Gibbons
17. Bright Future—Adrianne Lenker
18. The Past is Still Alive—Hurray for The Riff Raff
19. Patterns in Repeat—Laura Marling
20. My Light, My Destroyer—Cassandra Jenkins
21. Nostalgia—Frankie Sunswept & The Silver Moons
22. Diamond Jubilee—Cindy Lee
23. Find Your Way—Tim Easton
24. Living Waters—E
25. Dusting For My Fingerprints—Kevin Hufnagel