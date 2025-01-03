Strange Currency's Best Local/Regional Music of 2024

Albums:

1. Forest Standards Vol.4—David Lord

2. Back Home—Geo Joe

3. Echoes of the Times—Julia Helene

4. Gonna Be Justified—Arbuckle and Long

5. Wanderlust—Elexa Dawson

6. Cold Commodities and Knowing Pains—Old Man Creaky Bones

7. Grin—Holding

8. Scaffolding—RxGhost

9. Transformation—Trevor Stewart

10. A Brief Explanation of Past and Future Faults—Moon Lagoon

EPs:

1. Real Enough—Pretend Friend

2. Entertainment—Go Indigo

3. Half-Life—Berry

4. In House—Bryce Abood

5. Radiation—Daikini

6. The Message—For The Birds

7. Or Do You Hate Me—Breeding Brainbrow

8. Look Homeward, Clown—The Petals

9. The Halloweenie—Old Man Creaky Bones

10. EP 2—Camel

Singles:

1. “Alma Mater”—The Cavves

2. “My Phantom Limb”—Brave Boy

3. “Hysteria”—Reverse Coast

4. “June Bug Pass”—Oklahoma Tooth Fairy

5. “The Darkness”—Jamie Briggeman

6. “Stay Close”—Jeremiah Foundation

7. “Dirty Water”—Fractvred

8. “Turn In Circles”—Too Into It

9. “Beautifully Broken”—Fulton Calvery

10. “Banana Moon”—Enna and the Snapdragons