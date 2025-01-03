© 2025 KMUW
Music
Strange Currency

Strange Currency's Best Local/Regional Music of 2024

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published January 3, 2025 at 3:34 PM CST

Albums:

1. Forest Standards Vol.4—David Lord
2. Back Home—Geo Joe
3. Echoes of the Times—Julia Helene
4. Gonna Be Justified—Arbuckle and Long
5. Wanderlust—Elexa Dawson
6. Cold Commodities and Knowing Pains—Old Man Creaky Bones
7. Grin—Holding
8. Scaffolding—RxGhost
9. Transformation—Trevor Stewart
10. A Brief Explanation of Past and Future Faults—Moon Lagoon

EPs:

1. Real Enough—Pretend Friend
2. Entertainment—Go Indigo
3. Half-Life—Berry
4. In House—Bryce Abood
5. Radiation—Daikini
6. The Message—For The Birds
7. Or Do You Hate Me—Breeding Brainbrow
8. Look Homeward, Clown—The Petals
9. The Halloweenie—Old Man Creaky Bones
10. EP 2—Camel

Singles:

1. “Alma Mater”—The Cavves
2. “My Phantom Limb”—Brave Boy
3. “Hysteria”—Reverse Coast
4. “June Bug Pass”—Oklahoma Tooth Fairy
5. “The Darkness”—Jamie Briggeman
6. “Stay Close”—Jeremiah Foundation
7. “Dirty Water”—Fractvred
8. “Turn In Circles”—Too Into It
9. “Beautifully Broken”—Fulton Calvery
10. “Banana Moon”—Enna and the Snapdragons

Strange Currency musicBest Music of 2024
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
