Crossroads' Best Music of 2024
Chris Heim, host of Crossroads, shares her picks for the best blues releases of 2024.
- John Primer & Bob Corritore – Crawlin’ Kingsnake (Vizztone)
- Little Feat – Sam’s Place (Hot Tomato Productions)
- B.B. King – Live in France (Deep Digs)
- Rockin’ Dopsie & the Zydeco Twisters - More Fun with Rockin' Dopsie, Jr. & The Zydeco Twister (ATO)
- Canned Heat – Finyl Vinyl (Ruf)
- Tinsley Ellis – Naked Truth (Alligator)
- Bobby Christina’s Caravan - True Blues Brother: The Legacy of Matt 'Guitar' Murphy (Nola Blue)
- Jontavious Willis – West Georgia Blues (Strolling Bones)
- Eddie Cotton – The Mirror (Malaco)
- Ronnie Baker Brooks – Blues in My DNA (Alligator)
- Taj Mahal – Swingin': Live at the Church in Tulsa (Lightning Rod)
- Toronzo Cannon – Shut Up & Play (Alligator)
- Eric Bibb – In the Real World (Repute)
- Fabulous Thunderbirds – Struck Down (Stony Plain)
- Johnny Burgin - Ramblin' from Coast to Coast (Straight Shooter)
- Duke Robillard – Roll with Me (Stony Plain)
- Jake Shimabukuro and Mick Fleetwood – Blues Experience (Forty Below Records)
- Ben Sidran – Rainmaker (Bonsai Music)
- Rick Vito – Cadillac Man (Blue Heart)
- Bloodest Saxophone – Extreme Heat (Dialtone)