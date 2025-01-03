© 2025 KMUW
Crossroads' Best Music of 2024

By Chris Heim
Published January 3, 2025 at 3:18 PM CST

Chris Heim, host of Crossroads, shares her picks for the best blues releases of 2024.

  1. John Primer & Bob Corritore – Crawlin’ Kingsnake (Vizztone)
  2. Little Feat – Sam’s Place (Hot Tomato Productions)
  3. B.B. King – Live in France (Deep Digs)
  4. Rockin’ Dopsie & the Zydeco Twisters - More Fun with Rockin' Dopsie, Jr. & The Zydeco Twister (ATO)
  5. Canned Heat – Finyl Vinyl (Ruf)
  6. Tinsley Ellis – Naked Truth (Alligator)
  7. Bobby Christina’s Caravan - True Blues Brother: The Legacy of Matt 'Guitar' Murphy (Nola Blue)
  8. Jontavious Willis – West Georgia Blues (Strolling Bones)
  9. Eddie Cotton – The Mirror (Malaco)
  10. Ronnie Baker Brooks – Blues in My DNA (Alligator)
  11. Taj Mahal – Swingin': Live at the Church in Tulsa (Lightning Rod)
  12. Toronzo Cannon – Shut Up & Play (Alligator)
  13. Eric Bibb – In the Real World (Repute)
  14. Fabulous Thunderbirds – Struck Down (Stony Plain)
  15. Johnny Burgin - Ramblin' from Coast to Coast (Straight Shooter)
  16. Duke Robillard – Roll with Me (Stony Plain)
  17. Jake Shimabukuro and Mick Fleetwood – Blues Experience (Forty Below Records)
  18. Ben Sidran – Rainmaker (Bonsai Music)
  19. Rick Vito – Cadillac Man (Blue Heart)
  20. Bloodest Saxophone – Extreme Heat (Dialtone)
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
