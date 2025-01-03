© 2025 KMUW
Music
Strange Currency

Strange Currency's Best Live/Archival Releases of 2024

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published January 3, 2025 at 3:30 PM CST

Jedd Beaudoin, host of Strange Currency, shares his picks for the best live and archival releases of 2024.

1. Apostrophe (‘) 50th Anniversary—Frank Zappa
2. Stands for Decibels—The dB’s
3. Repercussion—The dB’s
4. Lost and Found—Jon Regen
5. Plays John Coltrane and Langston Hughes—Raphael Rogiński
6. Nonkertompf Live—Mike Keneally+10
7. Bill: The Steve Albini Mixes—Friendship Commanders
8. Over There: Live at The Venue London: The Complete Concert—The Blasters
9. Skin Yard Select—Skin Yard
10. Hear My Song: The Collection 1966-1995—Laura Nyro

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
