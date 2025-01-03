Strange Currency's Best Live/Archival Releases of 2024
Jedd Beaudoin, host of Strange Currency, shares his picks for the best live and archival releases of 2024.
1. Apostrophe (‘) 50th Anniversary—Frank Zappa
2. Stands for Decibels—The dB’s
3. Repercussion—The dB’s
4. Lost and Found—Jon Regen
5. Plays John Coltrane and Langston Hughes—Raphael Rogiński
6. Nonkertompf Live—Mike Keneally+10
7. Bill: The Steve Albini Mixes—Friendship Commanders
8. Over There: Live at The Venue London: The Complete Concert—The Blasters
9. Skin Yard Select—Skin Yard
10. Hear My Song: The Collection 1966-1995—Laura Nyro