© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Global Village

Global Village's Best Music of 2024

By Chris Heim
Published January 3, 2025 at 3:20 PM CST

Chris Heim, host of Global Village, shares her picks for the best global music releases of 2024.

  1. Various - Congo Funk! - Sound Madness From The Shores Of The Mighty Congo River (Kinshasa/Brazzaville 1969-1982 (Analog Africa)
  2. Erwan Menguy Quartet – SPI (Klam)
  3. Atse Tewodros Project – Maqeda (Galileo)
  4. A.G.A. Trio – Araxes (Riverboat)
  5. Markku Lepisto – Duos (Rapusaari Records)
  6. Süperstar Orkestar - Guča Revisited (Süperstar Orkestar)
  7. Orquesta Akokan – Caracoles (Daptone)
  8. Africa Negra - Antologia, Vol. 2 (Les Disques Bongo Joe)
  9. Lucibela - Moda Antiga (LusAfrica)
  10. Aziza Brahim – Mawja (Glitterbeat)
  11. Various - Super Disco Pirata - De Tepito Para El Mundo 1965-1980 (Analog Africa)
  12. Saigon Soul Revival - Moi Lyong Duyen (Saigon Super Sound)
  13. Peter Somuah – Highlife (ACT)
  14. Jyotsna Srikanth - Carnatic Nomad - South Indian Carnatic Music (Naxos)
  15. Trendafilka – For the Olives (Trendafilka)
  16. Lina - Fado Camões (Galileo)
  17. Dobranotch - Vander Ikh Mir Lustik (CPL-Music)
  18. Bagedai – Bagedai (Sea of Wood)
  19. Sahra Halgan - Hiddo Dhawr (Mais Um)
  20. American Patchwork Quartet – American Patchwork Quartet (Carolina Jasmine)
Tags
Global Village musicBest Music of 2024
Stay Connected
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim