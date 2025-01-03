Global Village's Best Music of 2024
Chris Heim, host of Global Village, shares her picks for the best global music releases of 2024.
- Various - Congo Funk! - Sound Madness From The Shores Of The Mighty Congo River (Kinshasa/Brazzaville 1969-1982 (Analog Africa)
- Erwan Menguy Quartet – SPI (Klam)
- Atse Tewodros Project – Maqeda (Galileo)
- A.G.A. Trio – Araxes (Riverboat)
- Markku Lepisto – Duos (Rapusaari Records)
- Süperstar Orkestar - Guča Revisited (Süperstar Orkestar)
- Orquesta Akokan – Caracoles (Daptone)
- Africa Negra - Antologia, Vol. 2 (Les Disques Bongo Joe)
- Lucibela - Moda Antiga (LusAfrica)
- Aziza Brahim – Mawja (Glitterbeat)
- Various - Super Disco Pirata - De Tepito Para El Mundo 1965-1980 (Analog Africa)
- Saigon Soul Revival - Moi Lyong Duyen (Saigon Super Sound)
- Peter Somuah – Highlife (ACT)
- Jyotsna Srikanth - Carnatic Nomad - South Indian Carnatic Music (Naxos)
- Trendafilka – For the Olives (Trendafilka)
- Lina - Fado Camões (Galileo)
- Dobranotch - Vander Ikh Mir Lustik (CPL-Music)
- Bagedai – Bagedai (Sea of Wood)
- Sahra Halgan - Hiddo Dhawr (Mais Um)
- American Patchwork Quartet – American Patchwork Quartet (Carolina Jasmine)